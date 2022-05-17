VIDEO: Indy 500 aeroscreen tinting

Walking down pit lane on the opening day of practice for the Indy 500 revealed a variety of driver preferences with tinting for their aeroscreens.

While the majority of the 33-car field has started the week with no tint, a few stood out as moderate shading was found on a few entries, with Callum Ilott’s No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevy standing out for the semi-tint chosen by the British rookie.

And at the far end of the spectrum, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing’s Santino Ferrucci took delight in driving behind what looks like a full limousine tint which, if the No. 23 DRR Chevy were driven on public roads, would lead to getting pulled over by the police and receiving a citation for its blacked-out window.

“Honestly, I don’t want to be seen!” Ferrucci told RACER with a smile. “I can also flip people off. I could drive naked, and nobody would know. I can do whatever I want to do inside the car and not feel like I’m getting looked at through a fishbowl.”

