IndyCar moves up Indy GP start time amid weather concerns

With the prospect for inclement weather in Indianapolis later in the day, IndyCar has decided to move up the start time of today’s GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to 3:07 p.m. ET.

The start time for the Indy Lights Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 also is moving up, with the green flag set for 1:05 p.m. ET.

Live coverage of the GMR Grand Prix will begin at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock Premium and the INDYCAR Radio Network. Coverage of the Indy Lights Grand Prix of Indianapolis also will be available via Peacock Premium and the INDYCAR Radio Network.