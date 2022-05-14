Daly using strong P5 at Indy GP to keep Month of May rolling

Conor Daly registered his best NTT IndyCar Series finish in five years after starting fourth and placing fifth during Saturday’s Indianapolis Grand Prix on the IMS road course.

Daly’s last top five finish came in 2017 with the Dale Coyne Racing team and, after a rough start to the year with the No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy, the Hoosier delivered on his desire expressed earlier in the week to drive his way out of a slump.

“I love this place,” Daly told RACER. “I really want a trophy from here. But this is a great way to start the month. We wanted to rebound here. We knew we had a fast car all the time but we needed to execute all the way, which is exactly what we did. These are the two biggest races for me and we’re going to come out swinging next week and be ready for more.”

Daly had to overcome a strange opening sequence where the switch from rain tires to slicks came with a huge loss of grip and, with a call to begin saving fuel, he plummeted down the running order and spent the rest of the race clawing his way back to the front.

“We never gave up today. It seemed like all hope was lost at the at the beginning and then we brought it all right back [and] made a lot of passes on those new Firestone reds to get the track position that we needed to then take advantage of the yellows that were happening,” Daly added.

“We thought we were supposed to do fuel saving but everyone was passing me down the straights and I was in a leaner fuel map…so I didn’t really know what was going on there. I was just grip-limited, for sure, and I was just hanging onto the car for dear life, but it finally worked out for us.”