TECH VIDEO: Team Penske IndyCar wheel fans

TECH VIDEO: Team Penske IndyCar wheel fans

Videos

TECH VIDEO: Team Penske IndyCar wheel fans

By May 13, 2022 3:00 PM

By |

Take a look at the trick custom rear wheel brake fans Team Penske created for its NTT IndyCar Series entries in the latest #MPShowMe episode.

Watch below or click here.

, IndyCar, Videos

INDYCAR MOBILE

MX-5 Cup | Round 5 – Mid-Ohio | Livestream

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://portlandforum.net/tech-video-team-penske-indycar-wheel-fans/ TECH VIDEO: Team Penske IndyCar wheel fans -

    […] Source link […]

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home