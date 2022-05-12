Phinny returning to Indy Lights with Abel

Ryan Phinny is determined to show that it’s never too late to make an open-wheel return, and that’s precisely what the 32-year-old is ready to demonstrate as he joins Abel Motorsports for this weekend’s Indy Lights doubleheader on the Indianapolis road course.

The former Formula BMW USA and six-time Indy Lights starter made his last appearance on the Road to Indy in 2014, and despite conducting an NTT IndyCar Series test at Sonoma Raceway with the KVSH Racing outfit the following year, Phinney’s goal of racing in IndyCar went unrealized.

Having focused his energies on business development and moved from the West Coast to Tennessee, both changes in Phinny’s life have come together to make racing possible alongside young talent Jacob Abel.

“I’d really like to thank John Brunner, Bill Abel, and the entire Abel Motorsports team for the call to drive and for the all the partners that came on board to make this happen,” he said. “This car is sponsored entirely by Tennessee-based businesses and I feel so fortunate to represent them and the state I now call home.”

Phinny steps into the car piloted by Antonio Serravalle at the first two rounds and he hopes to remain in the No. 61 entry beyond IMS.

“Right now, my focus is going to be getting back up to speed and learning these new Indy Lights cars,” he said. “It’s already been a great transition to Abel Motorsports, including working again with a few familiar faces from my previous time in Indy Lights. Ultimately the goal is to add more events to my calendar, and a good result this weekend would go a long way into building this program up.”