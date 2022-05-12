Memorial Weekend party at Lime Rock will be a full-bore gathering of the Skip Barber community

Skip Barber Racing School alumni, friends and fans are invited to join the new era SBRS team Memorial Weekend at the place where it all began, Lime Rock Park. The Trans Am Series, SVRA vintage racing, and the SBRS Formula Race Series will be on track May 28-30. Off-track, there’ll be premium hospitality, with catered food and beverage and outstanding track views.

Come for the weekend or just for a day, but do plan to join the fun at this extraordinary first annual event celebrating 46 years of Skip Barber Racing School history. Have dinner with Skip himself and your favorite school Instructors, reunite with old friends, meet new ones, relive old times, take a hot lap in our race car or drive the historic circuit in yours, one way or another come learn more about our plans to train the next generation of champions.

See the full weekend itinerary and options available at VintageMotorsport.com.