Vintage Indy season kicks off with Road America, IMS June double

Vintage Indy will open open a five-event 2022 season with back-to-back weekends in June with entries for more than 50 historic machines in hand, said the organization’s founder and president, Michael Lashmett.

Fans at Road America (June 9-12 with IndyCar) and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (June 16-19 with the SVRA SpeedTour) can see cars ranging from the 1932 Hup Comet to the iconic Lotus 56 STP Turbine and the 1972 Indy record breaking AAR/Olsonite Eagle-Offy.

