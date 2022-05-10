Sarah Fisher to drive pace car at Indy 500

Former IndyCar driver and team owner Sarah Fisher has been selected to drive the pace car for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

The Ohio native made nine Indy 500 starts, with the first coming in 2000 and the last in 2010. The short track specialist earned a best qualifying spot of ninth in 2004 and top finish of 17th in 2008 while driving for her own Sarah Fisher Racing team.

“Every time I’ve had the opportunity to drive at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, it’s been special – from IndyCar Series cars to two-seaters to vintage cars,” Fisher said. “Driving the pace car is just as special of an honor. And to have served in that role for the NTT IndyCar Series since Johnny Rutherford retired, I’ve had many great memories to add to my career.”

Fisher will pilot a Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Edition Pace Car to lead the field of 33.

“I am humbled and proud to become the official pace car driver for the 106th Indianapolis 500,” said Fisher whose 2002 qualifying average of 229.439mph remains a record among women racers. “And to represent the hard work and development that Chevrolet puts into these fantastic pieces of automobile advancement and technology.”

The fan favorite is a perfect choice for the role, according to IMS president Doug Boles.

“Sarah Fisher is an Indianapolis 500 icon who always takes the time to appreciate her fans and represent the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ with class and humility,” he said. “She is such a fitting person for this honor, and it will be such a thrill and privilege to see her lead the field of 33 cars to the green flag before a huge crowd at the track and a global television audience.”