Automotive Hall of Fame to host Women In Motorsports Symposium

The Automotive Hall of Fame (AHF), the automotive industry’s premier institution for collecting, celebrating, and sharing the global mobility industry’s stories, is holding an event to support the first Women in Motorsports Symposium.

Women in Motorsports North America is a community of professionals devoted to supporting opportunities for women across all motorsport disciplines by creating an inclusive, resourceful environment to foster mentorship, advocacy, education, and growth, ensuring the continued strength and successful future of the sport. The organization was founded by Lyn St. James and Beth Paretta and was launched April 20, 2022.

The event will celebrate the history and future of women in motorsports, with film screenings, panel discussions, vehicle displays and an afterglow event. All proceeds will benefit WIMNA, a nonprofit organization.

Date:

Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 4 – 9 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 pm.

Program Activities:

The first theater screening of Boundless: Betty Skelton and the first installment of the documentary series Left Behind. “First Lady of Firsts” is what the headlines called fearless Betty Skelton. Post-World War II, she became one of the most admired women in America. Her breathtaking stunts in the air made her an international aviation legend, but her success in grabbing the wheel of a racecar started a movement.

Panelists include:

Pam Miller – 8-Time Emmy-Award Winner and Producer of FOX NASCAR Cup races

Cindy Sisson – CEO, GSEvents

Lyn St. James – Co-Founder WIMNA, Representative at FIA Women in Motorsports Commission, and 2022 Automotive Hall of Fame Inductee

Panel Discussion #2: Women in MotorsportsNorth America.

Panelists include:

Lyn St. James

Beth Paretta – Co-Founder WIMNA and CEO, Paretta Autosports

Taylor Ferns – Racecar Driver and Law Student

Laura Wontrop Klauser – Sports Car Racing Program Manager, General Motors

Vehicle Display: Lyn St. James’ Racecar – 1989 Ford Thunderbird Taylor Ferns’ Racecar – USAC Silver Crown Sprint Car

Hagerty Afterglow – Panelist meet & greet, book signing and autograph session. Lyn St. James: An Incredible Journey will be available for purchase. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Sponsored by Hagerty.

In-Person Location:

Automotive Hall of Fame, 21400 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn, MI 48124

Virtual Option:

This event is also being live streamed virtually. For those attending virtually, a meeting link will be sent to your email address on May 25.

Tickets:

Tickets range from $25-$75 and can be purchased at https://automotivehalloffame.givecloud.co/wimna