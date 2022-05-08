Top three praise ‘amazing’ Miami F1 debut

The Miami Grand Prix got a thumbs-up from the top three finishers, with Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc calling it an “amazing” event.

After a number of years in the planning stages, the first race took place around the Miami International Autodrome at Hard Rock Stadium in front of a sell-out crowd, drawing in A-list celebrities such as Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, Michelle Obama, Serena Williams and LeBron James. While the track layout itself came in for constructive criticism, the podium finishers were impressed with the event as a whole.

“I think it was an incredible atmosphere,” Verstappen said. “I mean, it was really incredibly well organized. Really nice to see that. It’s not easy to put an event on like this. But yeah, they did an amazing job, and I had a lot of fun, driving around.

“I think track-wise, we can improve a few areas. But I have say in the race, I think Sector 1 was quite fun. I do think Sector 2… would have been nice if it could have been a bit faster and flowing for an F1 car like we have right now. You know: super long, heavy, wide. The [Turn] 14-15 chicane is a bit of a tricky combination.

“And if it means more, I mean it’s another 25 or 26 points, right? It’s a nice venue, that’s for sure, but still you know you have the same amount of points what you can gain.”

Leclerc echoed Verstappen’s sentiments, after a race that saw huge amounts of activations throughout the weekend.

“Yeah, the atmosphere was incredible,” Leclerc agreed. “It’s great to see how much interest the sport has got in the last few years. And yeah, organization was great. Loads of people, good weather. So yeah, it was amazing to be here.”

After finishing third, Carlos Sainz said the event itself doesn’t need any improvements, but the track can be modified to provide an even more exciting race for fans.

“I think it was a mega event, put together… not easy on the first event to put such a well-organized venue,” Sainz said. “So many people coming, so many people in the paddock… for me the paddock was incredibly full!

“It was crazy. So yeah, congrats. I look forward to coming back here in the future. And I think, between FIA and ourselves, we can do a better job with the tarmac, we can do a better job with some corner combinations, and we can put together an even better show in the future.”

Presented by