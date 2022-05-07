IMS Museum selects local artists for “Sleek: The Art of the Helmet” exhibit

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum has selected nine local artists to prepare artwork for its upcoming “Sleek: The Art of the Helmet” exhibition which will explore the art of the racing helmet and the stories behind the designs.

Chosen following an open call for all those interested were: Faith Blackwell, Justin Brown, Grant M. Brownlow, Jessica Bowman, April Knauber, Nancy Lee, Shaunt’e Lewis, Austin Polen, and Greg Potter.

The artists were selected by a panel comprised of Museum exhibition team members and the Indy Arts Council. The group includes artists from Indianapolis, Franklin, Lafayette, and Winamac, with ages ranging from 18-65, all of whom work in various artistic mediums.

“Sleek” will feature 27 helmets, nine from racing history, nine from current drivers, and nine from these selected artists. The exhibition will be led by guest curator and local Indianapolis artist Amiah Mims.

Read the full story at VintageMotorsport.com.