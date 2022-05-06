Take your Miami GP experience to the next level with F1 TV Pro

A new city, a new track and new challenges await Formula 1 at this weekend’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix. It’s a journey into the unknown for the drivers and the teams, and F1 TV Pro subscribers can share every lap, pass and unforgettable moment from the best seat in the house.

The Miami International Autodrome is a 3.362-mile, 19-turn temporary circuit that winds and blasts its way around the Hard Rock Stadium, home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. With a sequence of fast corners early in the lap, followed by slower corners into long straights where speeds are expected to hit more than 200mph, plus three DRS zones for maximum action, it’s set to be one of the fastest, trickiest street courses on the F1 calendar.

Finding an effective compromise between low drag for the fast straights and higher downforce for the more twisty sections will be key, but who’ll find the sweet spot and who’ll be playing catchup at F1’s Florida adventure?

“I think this weekend is going to be pretty crazy!” says Red Bull Racing’s reigning champ, Max Verstappen. “I’m looking forward to racing in Miami. I’ve driven the track on the simulator and we’ve practiced and prepared as much as we can without visiting the track in real life.”

And now that it’s for real, the race is on for the teams and drivers to unlock Miami’s secrets and understand its nuances or be left behind.

“Miami is an exciting new challenge and a complete step into the unknown,” says Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. “The track looks demanding, with a real mix of low- and high-speed corners, and it’s set to be a spectacular showcase for the sport to our growing U.S. fanbase. So, we’re set for a fantastic event, and we can’t wait to see how it all plays out.”

With F1 TV Pro, you can catch all the F1 on-track action, including free practice sessions, qualifying and the race, live or on-demand on your computer, smartphone or tablet. And F1’s first Transatlantic trip of the year means no early-morning alarm calls needed for U.S. subscribers — it’s Eastern time all the way for the showdown in Florida.

From those first tentative laps in Friday afternoon’s Free Practice 1 (starting 2:30 p.m. ET) to Sunday’s 57-lap race (3:30 p.m. ET), F1 TV Pro lets you decide who you’ll ride along with. Onboard cameras from all 20 cars are streamed live, so pick your favorite and hang on tight. You can even select two and put them in head-to-head battle mode.

Will Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc supply another classic duel? Can Mercedes or McLaren fight for a podium? Or could Alfa Romeo or Haas spring a surprise?

“The great thing is, nobody really knows,” says seven-time F1 champ and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton. “There’s a part of you that’s excited and then there’s the nervous part. It’s a new circuit, there’s not a lot of time to practice, but it’s exciting when you get out and you’re discovering all the different features of the circuit.

“This has been a dream for our sport to be in Miami. I’ve been here to see other sports, but our sport will hopefully earn its right to be here this week and put on a great show for everyone.”

With access to all the cameras, you can be your own TV director, zeroing in on key rivalries or replaying unmissable moments. It’s the best way to see and livestream every angle of every grand prix weekend.

And for the ultimate immersive experience, F1 TV Pro brings you unedited team radio, live leaderboard data and driver maps, real-time telemetry from every car and tire usage history. It’s the next best thing to being on the pit wall, because it’s the same data and information the teams are seeing as they make their crucial strategy decisions in the heat of battle.

“Definitely, we’re looking at a lot of that information when the cars are on track,” says McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. “What I like to see in particular is sector information, timing and scoring, of course, and tire information, plus onboards for both our drivers in addition to the broadcast. Watching the world feed gives you a good perspective if there’s an incident on track, or watching for other teams’ pit stops, and things of that nature.”

F1 TV Pro is there to keep you up to speed on everything tech, too. It’s now bringing fans analysis ahead of each race, with the F1 teams’ technical directors showing off car upgrades for the cameras, and seamless programming throughout the weekend on the new F1 Live feed, with a dedicated team of commentators and experts including Ben Edwards, Jolyon Palmer, Will Buxton, Sam Collins and Tom Gaymor.

F1 TV Pro can be used as your primary F1 feed with commentary, and you can add up to 5 more screens with tons of data, driver onboards and exclusive reporting available.

Can’t watch the on-track action live? Not a problem, because all sessions, including the onboards, are also available on catch-up and replay. Just set your devices to block out the results so as not to spoil any surprises.

With its seamless, ad-free coverage, F1 TV Pro helps fans keep on top of every lap and every pass and goes even deeper with insightful pre- and post-race shows. You can also live stream every round of F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup and watch exclusive documentaries and archive races to get a 360-degree view of the pinnacle of motorsports.

F1 TV Pro can be streamed easily on your big screen via Apple TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku, as well as all the usual devices.

