Hillsborough Concours to celebrate Bay Area’s ties to racing

Honoring the rich history of the San Francisco Bay Area and its ties to the motorsports world, this June’s 66th Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance — the world’s longest continually running concours — will present a special educational seminar highlighting four historically significant race cars.

The Concours will take place on Sunday, June 26 at the Crystal Springs Golf Course in Burlingame, a city on the San Francisco Peninsula, culminating a weekend that opens Friday with a “Start Your Engines” kick-off party, followed by Saturday’s 21st annual Hillsborough Tour d’Elegance road rally.

Named after the private vintage car club that is housed in a former Packard dealership containing a priceless collection of historic road and race cars, the “Candy Store Racers” display and seminar will take a special look at four hand-picked legendary race cars that represent disparate, yet truly significant periods in motorsports history. These include a 1926 Bugatti Type 39A. One of five built, it was first owned by Sir Malcolm Campbell, who raced it in the 1926 British Grand Prix at Brooklands.

