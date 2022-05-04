TV ratings: Barber, Dover rain, Laguna

Weather put a damper on one part of a heavy motorsports TV schedule last weekend, but not enough to change the pecking order.

NASCAR’s Cup Series round at Dover was suspended by rain 78 laps in, with the audience for that portion and the subsequent stoppage before the postponement averaging a 0.95 Nielsen rating and 1.487 million viewers on FS1, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. (Numbers for the full event, which concluded on Monday, will be available next week.)

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, also on FS1, averaged 0.59/926,000 viewers to rank as the second most-watched motorsports of the weekend, and up from its most recent cable network telecast on a Saturday (0.53/833K, Richmond).

While NASCAR was on cable, NBC had a full load of motorsports programming on its free-to-air network. The NTT IndyCar Series led the way with a 0.59/920,000 average audience from its race at Barber on Sunday afternoon. That was down slightly from IndyCar’s last race on NBC (Long Beach, 0.64/1.055m) but on par with last year’s Barber race (0.59/914K).

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship followed IndyCar on NBC from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, which averaged 0.30/483,000 viewers.

Monster Energy Supercross action from Denver also was on NBC Saturday afternoon, averaging 0.30/505,000.

Charlotte’s NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series finals on FS1 Sunday night averaged 0.28/480,000, up slightly from the previous week’s 0.23/426K.

ABB Formula E action from Monaco averaged 0.33/473,000 on CBS Saturday afternoon.

Among viewers in the 18-49 demographic, the Cup Series led the way with 258,000, followed by IndyCar (193K), Supercross (151K), NHRA (140K) Xfinity (138K), IMSA (106K) and Formula E (94K).