Racing on TV, May 6-8

The Trans Am Series airs this year’s races in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Friday, May 6
Saturday, May 7
Sunday, May 8
|Sonoma
|6:00-7:30am
(D)
|
|Miami
GP
|2:00-3:25pm
pre-race
3:25-5:30pm
race
|
|Miami
GP
|2:00-3:25pm
pre-race
3:25-5:30pm
race
|
|Darlington
|2:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-7:00pm
race
|
|Sonoma TA2
|5:30-7:30pm
(D)
|
|Brands Hatch
|7:00-8:00pm
(D)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
Comments