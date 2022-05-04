Racing on TV, May 6-8

The Trans Am Series airs this year’s races in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, May 6

Laguna Seca 9:00-10:00am
(D)

Laguna Seca 10:00am-
12:00pm
(D)

Miami
practice 1		 2:25-3:30pm

Miami
practice 1		 2:25-3:30pm

Darlington
qualifying		 3:00-4:30pm

Darlington
qualifying		 5:00-6:30pm

Miami
practice 2		 5:25-6:30pm

Miami
practice 2		 5:25-6:30pm

Darlington
race		 6:30-7:30pm
pre-race
7:30-10:00pm
race

Saturday, May 7

Spa 6H 6:30-8:00am
12:00-1:30pm

Darlington
qualifying		 10:30am-
12:30pm

Darlington
race		 12:30-1:30
pre-race
1:30-4:30pm
race

Miami
practice 3		 12:55-2:00pm

Miami
practice 3		 12:55-2:00pm

Sonoma TA 1:00-2:00pm (D)

Miami
qualifying		 3:55-5:00pm

Miami
qualifying		 3:55-5:00pm

Salt Lake
City		 8:00-11:00pm

Sunday, May 8

Sonoma 6:00-7:30am
(D)

Miami
GP		 2:00-3:25pm
pre-race
3:25-5:30pm
race

Miami
GP		 2:00-3:25pm
pre-race
3:25-5:30pm
race

Darlington 2:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-7:00pm
race

Sonoma TA2 5:30-7:30pm
(D)

Brands Hatch 7:00-8:00pm
(D)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

