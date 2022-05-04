Podcast interview: NASCAR’s Steve O’Donnell

Steve O’Donnell, Chief Operating Officer for NASCAR, is here to chat all things Next Gen and more.

O’Donnell looks at the first 11 races of the season; where the industry is at with parts and pieces; tweaking Next Gen if need be; having honest conversations with the garage; working with a new driver council; if shifting gears at short tracks is something NASCAR wants; parity with the Next Gen car; ratings and attendance; tracking new fans coming to races; when the ’23 schedule will be announced; changing the schedule; still looking at new OEMs and engine package; when O’Donnell got into NASCAR; moving from the marketing side to operations; learning and being prepared for the role; not having a set job goal when joining NASCAR; now being COO; a message to NASCAR fans.

