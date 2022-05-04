44th HSR Mitty one of the biggest in the event’s history

A super Saturday at the 44th Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) that put Sports 2000 and late road racing great Gene Felton in the spotlight, and also featured a parade of motorsports legends and top HSR competitors to victory lane, will go into the record books as one of the biggest event days to date in the long history of the HSR Mitty.

Successful vintage and historic racing competitor Fritz Seidel topped a field of 43 competitors to score the Sports 2000 Feature Race victory in his 2004 No. 02 Carbir CS.

HSR regular Ben Myers earned the attention of more than one Sports 2000 competitor with a solid second-place finish in his 2001 No. 29 Carbir CS. Myers kept the pressure on to the finish, taking the checkered flag just 0.441 of a second behind Seidel and setting the fastest race lap.

John Thompson finished third in his 1991 No. 14 Lola T90/91. Thompson podiumed for the second straight HSR Sports 2000 race at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta after winning the “S2” Feature Race last September at the HSR Fall Historics.

