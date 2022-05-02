37 cars entered, BoP set for WEC's 6 Hours of Spa

A 37-car entry list has been finalized for the FIA WEC’s 6 Hours of Spa this Saturday, including a number of changes since the season-opener at Sebring back in March.

The most notable addition is, as planned, the return of the No. 86 GR Racing Porsche, which missed Sebring due to team’s owner Mike Wainwright having business commitments linked to the Ukraine crisis. The GR Porsche did appear at Sebring, though it was used as a late replacement for the damaged Team Project 1 entry. At Spa, Wainwright will be joined by Riccardo Pera and long-serving team member Ben Barker.

In the headline Hypercar class there is one major change, as Brazilian IMSA regular Pipo Derani replaces Ryan Briscoe at Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus in the No. 708 SCG 007 LMH. Once again Glickenhaus is entering a single 007, though the team still plans to compete at Le Mans next month with two cars.

Another Hypercar category absentee is Peugeot Sport, which continues to develop its 9X8 away from the public eye. The French manufacturer has been out testing recently at Barcelona and Magny Cours, but has still not announced a date for the car’s competitive debut. RACER has previously been told by a team source that a post-Le Mans debut at Monza is likely.

Meanwhile, Alex Lynn (No. 23 United Autosports) and Sebastien Bourdais (No. 10 Vector Sport) start their WEC campaigns late after missing Sebring due to clashing IMSA commitments. Alex Brundle will also make his 2022 debut at Spa with Inter Europol after missing Sebring following a positive test for COVID-19.

In LMP2, the No. 44 ARC Bratislava squad will run 22-year-old Dutch star Bent Viscaal in place of Sebring starter Mathias Beche. The addition of Viscaal comes off the heels of his sportscar racing debut in the European Le Mans Series race at Paul Ricard, when he clinched second place alongside Sophia Floersch in an Algarve Pro Racing Oreca.

TF Sport, meanwhile, brings a revised line-up that RACER understands will stay in pace for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. Henrique Chaves will do double-duty for the team in both the WEC and ELMS and join Ben Keating and Marco Sorensen in the No. 33 GTE AM class Aston Martin. He replaces Florian Latorre, who raced at Sebring, where the the team scored a second place.

The Balance of Performance changes have also been revealed by the organizers ahead of the event

The most notable tweak comes in the Hypercar category, where the Alpine A480 Gibson which won Sebring rather comfortably receives a 20 kW power reduction. This is the only change in the Hypercar class for Round 2, and will serve to close the gap that was apparent between Alpine, Toyota’s GR010s and the Glickenhaus. The reduction amounts to around 27 horsepower.

In GTE, the only change comes in the form of a two-liter reduction in fuel capacity for the Porsche 911 RSR 19s in both the Pro and Am classes.

Elsewhere, 15kg of success ballast has been applied to the Northwest AMR Aston Martin that won GTE Am at Sebring. The No. 33 TF Sport and No. 56 Team Project 1 entries have also received 10 and 5kg of ballast respectively.

The 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps is set to begin on Saturday at 13:00 local time, following qualifying at 18:20 on Friday.