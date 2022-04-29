M1 Concourse kicks off sophomore season of all things automotive

In a press conference announcing Comerica Bank as a new presenting partner for two signature events, M1 Concourse CEO Tim McGrane detailed the new events and many enhanced features included in its expansive sophomore season plans. Also in attendance, Pontiac (Mich.) Mayor Tim Greimel greeted members of the community and media attending the event at the state-of-the-art M1 Event Center which opened last year.

Comerica Bank’s Michigan Market President Mike Ritchie was enthusiastic about his institutions new partnership: “For generations, car enthusiasts and owners have contributed to the history of the Motor City. This passion and love for the automobile has created some of this region’s outstanding events that bring people together. By partnering with M1 Concourse [for its Woodward Dream Show and American Speed Festival], our goal is to help continue providing these distinctive and exceptional experiences and build upon this region’s legacy.”

M1’s premier events return for a second year with many “tweaks”, including lower ticket prices, new on-track experiences, food trucks and more family-focused activities. Events include, and the American Speed Festival (Sept. 29-Oct. 2).

