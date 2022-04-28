Indy 500 entry set with deal in place for 33rd slot

The Indianapolis 500 has received its 33rd entry.

RACER has learned the formal announcement is expected to come next week, and of the two known candidates likely to complete the field of 33, only Juncos Hollinger Racing has confirmed it is not involved in the effort.

With JHR out of the picture, it’s believed a co-entry involving Cusick Motorsports and DragonSpeed has come together to field a program for three-time Indy 500 starter Stefan Wilson using a Chevy-powered Dallara DW12 chassis. Representatives from Cusick and DragonSpeed declined to comment when reached by RACER.

The positive development closes a frustrating saga for the NTT IndyCar Series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as a multitude of issues have pushed the arrival of the final entry for the 106th running of the Indy 500 to the dawn of May.

CHEVY (16 entries)

3: A.J. Foyt Racing: Kyle Kirkwood, Dalton Kellett, JR Hildebrand

3: Arrow McLaren SP: Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, Juan Pablo Montoya

3: Ed Carpenter: Conor Daly, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter

3: Team Penske: Will Power, Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin

2: Dreyer & Reinbold Racing: Sage Karam, Santino Ferrucci

1: Juncos Hollinger Racing: Callum Ilott

1: Cusick Motorsports/DragonSpeed: Stefan Wilson (to be confirmed)

HONDA (17 entries)

5: Andretti Autosport: Alexander Rossi, Colton Herta, Marco Andretti, Romain Grosjean, Devlin DeFrancesco

5: Chip Ganassi Racing: Scott Dixon, Alex Palou, Tony Kanaan, Marcus Ericsson, Jimmie Johnson

3: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing: Graham Rahal, Jack Harvey, Christian Lundgaard

2: Meyer Shank Racing: Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud

2: Dale Coyne Racing: Takuma Sato, David Malukas