NASCAR podcast: Truck Series crew member turned racer Brad Perez

Whether you know him as Brad or “Bread” Perez, he is here to talk about living the NASCAR dream. Perez takes us inside his role as a tire specialist in the Camping World Truck Series and making his driving debut earlier this year, discussing:

• The way he started to network into the sport

• Not being mechanically inclined

• Getting a taste for racing with a Spec Miata

• Not coming from a racing family but being a race fan who dreamed of being a driver

• Memories of attending races at Homestead-Miami Speedway

• Introducing family and friends to NASCAR through his passion for it

• If his parents now understand Perez’s love for racing and being there for his Truck debut

• Moving to North Carolina and how Ryan Vargas played a role

• Working many other non-racing jobs to earn money for racing

• Why Perez thinks he’s become a popular figure in the garage and on social media

• If he reminded himself to enjoy the experience of his Truck Series debut

• Whether he feels he’s settling for a job in racing versus driving

• Potentially having a die-cast made of his Truck from his debut

Listen below or click here