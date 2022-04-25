Laps for Laguna aiming for the spectacular, on and off the track

We’re just one month out and the clock is ticking down on the start of the May 21-22 Laps for Laguna-Presented by Bring a Trailer charity race weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, a vintage race joint venture of the Classic Sports Racing Group and the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Early entries for the new spring open-exhaust event at the coastal California raceway are more than 50 percent ahead of projections and well on the way to an expected 250 cars, meaning full fields for all CSRG race groups are likely. (If you haven’t yet entered, do so soon …)

Bring a Trailer Auctions signing on as title sponsor has been a huge boost to this inaugural LSRF/CSRG Big Event.

“At BaT we’ve always felt a special connection with WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca as many on our staff have grown up attending events there and also driving the circuit, said BaT co-founder and president Randy Nonnenberg. “We are proud to support the Laguna Seca Raceway foundation as title sponsor of Laps for Laguna.”

Beyond the racing, there are off-track highlights as well, including Saturday’s “Cars & Coffee” with more than 300 cars expected from local marque clubs for the “car show and hot java”.

A Saturday evening VIP dinner in the Hospitality Pavilion, meanwhile, will feature the LSRF’s own Danny Sullivan who will re-tell the story of his “spin and win” 1985 Indianapolis 500 victory. For dinner details, click here.

Throughout the weekend, charity rides will be available during every lunch break, a small donation securing your ticket to ride-arounds with a veteran CSRG driver, providing a memorable through-the-windshield view of the 2.24-mile WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Raceway.

Along with each race entry will come unlimited crew passes, while teams and local businesses stepping up to the weekend sponsorship plate also will receive an abundant supply of paddock passes.

“[Race] entries are well ahead of CSRG projections, and all of the off-track charity efforts are shaping up spectacularly thanks to Martin Lauber and other members of the LSRF board,” said Foundation president Ross Merrill. “What’s really cool is what we can accomplish when we all work together. We’ve had ‘over and above’ cooperation from A&D Narigi, LLC, the track operator; from the County of Monterey; and from the fired-up Laguna Seca Raceway Volunteer Association.

“And of course we’re excited that the enthusiastic folks at Bring A Trailer online auctions have come aboard as presenting sponsor.

“Please sign up as participant, drive up for Cars & Coffee and come up to Monterey to learn what the Foundation is all about,” Merrill added.

For more information, visit the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation here or Classic Sports Racing Group here.