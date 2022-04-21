GT Celebration heads to Road Atlanta

Coming off its action-packed West Coast tour, the GT Celebration series is headed for first race of its East Coast Championship at Road Atlanta, May 5-7. The doubleheader event will be held in conjunction with the Formula Drift and Global Time Attack series to make for a weekend-long spectator event.

In 2021, the series visited Road Atlanta for the first time and with a lot of interest from East Coast-based teams it enticed GTC to return in 2022.

The current entry list for Road Atlanta includes five-time champion and factory GM driver Andy Pilgrim, as well as a return from the Autometrics Motorsports team, which will be fielding a handful of cars for the weekend.

“Road Atlanta is such a great track for all classes of GT racing,” says Pilgrim. “My teammate Anthony Bartone and I are very much looking forward to competing in our first GT Celebration race weekend at their next event in the GT4 class. Rob Morgan (president and CEO of GT Celebration) and I have been talking about adding GT Celebration races to my calendar for a couple of years now and it finally worked out.”

Following Road Atlanta, GTC will head over to Virginia International Raceway June 3-5. This will be the first time the GTC series has made a stop at VIR and both the series, and their competitors are really looking forward to racing at a new track this season.

“We’ve had a lot of interest from both our East Coast and West Coast teams, so we decided to add VIR as another track for this season,” said Morgan. “We are hoping for a good turnout so we can return for many years to come.”

To find out more information on GT Celebration series or to register for an upcoming event, visit www.gtcelebration.com.