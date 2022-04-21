41-car Michelin Pilot Challenge field set for Laguna Seca

The IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will feature a grid of 41 cars, an increase of seven over last year’s race.

The most notable change in the entry list is the new No. 42 PF Racing Ford Mustang with Sheena Monk and Kyle Marcelli. Monk and Marcelli previously raced with Infinity Autosport at Sebring and Daytona. This PF Racing entry for Monk and Marcelli will come with backing from JG Wentworth Racing.

The only totally new entry for Laguna Seca is an Aston Martin Vantage GT4 from Corsa Horizon. Manny Franco and Josh Hurley are set to drive that car.

In TCR, which includes 13 entries, there are no surprises. The No. 77 Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai, which was damaged in a crash at Sebring, has been entered with an Elantra TCR. Previously, BHA was considering entering the No. 77 with a retired Veloster TCR chassis but it appears the team has sourced a new Elantra for Tyler Maxson and Mason Filippi.

Track action for the Hyundai Monterey SportsCar Championship weekend begins on Friday, April 29.