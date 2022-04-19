New Miami circuit 95% complete ahead of F1 debut

The new Miami International Autodrome is 95% complete ahead of the maiden Miami Grand Prix on May 8.

The circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium will host its first grand prix in just over two weeks, and becomes the second race in the United States on the calendar following the established event in Austin. As work has continued on the venue, the race organizers say the track is nearing completion, with curb painting and the installation of temporary safety barriers now taking place.

Richard Cregan, Miami Grand Prix CEO, says the focus was on providing a driving challenge as well as a great fan experience, with the 5.41km/3.36-mile circuit featuring more than 10 pedestrian bridges and a cable car (pictured above) to help spectators move around.

“We’re in the final stages of this incredible circuit that will host the first-ever Formula 1 race in Miami,” Cregan said. “We are delighted with the progress we have made and it’s a huge credit to the hard work of the team here in Miami, in consultation with both Formula 1 and the FIA to get this circuit finished in a tight timeline.

“We have tried to create a track that drivers love to race on and a campus that offers unique, best-in-class fan experiences; and we can’t wait for the first weekend in May to be here.

“There has been no compromise on any aspect of the circuit design or quality of construction. In my experience of working with new venues over the years, I’ve never seen as much effort on perfecting the surface of the track as we have done in Miami. Everything was exactly per the design, and everyone involved in construction has done an incredible job.”

The pit building, garages and race control tower are described as “close to completion”, with the final lift of asphalt completed in March, 11 months after ground was broken on the site.