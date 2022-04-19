AMSP reveals Indy 500 liveries

Arrow McLaren SP has unveiled the liveries for its three Indy 500 entries featuring a patchwork of matching colors located in differing places across the Nos. 5, 6, and 7 Chevys. The designs for the entries piloted by Pato O’Ward, Juan Pablo Montoya and Felix Rosenqvist are part of an ongoing relationship with streetwear clothing brand UNDEFEATED.

“With the success of last year’s design, the team was ecstatic to welcome back this partnership between Arrow McLaren SP, Vuse and UNDEFEATED to elevate our position on and off the track,” said AMSP president Taylor Kiel. “Collaborating with a brand like UNDEFEATED through innovation and art during IndyCar’s biggest moment of the year helps to bring the sport forward, drive creative innovation, and foster additional interest in the sport.”

A splash of white for @jpmontoya. 🎨 pic.twitter.com/tEDYlRhXWg — Arrow McLaren SP (@ArrowMcLarenSP) April 19, 2022

Who else can’t wait to see this beauty on track?@FRosenqvist takes to the track tomorrow.👀 pic.twitter.com/8XgNqy3Y7w — Arrow McLaren SP (@ArrowMcLarenSP) April 19, 2022

Montoya, the two-time Indy 500 winner, was particularly enthused by the liveries due to a unique tie-in with its designer, James Bond.

“I can’t wait to get back to Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Arrow McLaren SP, this time with an UNDEFEATED design on the No. 6 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet,” he said. “This partnership is close to home for me because my cousin was part of the design process with James [Bond]. To be able to drive a car that I know was designed by family, that’s special.”