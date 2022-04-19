AMSP open to four Indy 500 entries in 2023

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown says the Arrow McLaren SP team is definitely headed towards an expansion to three full-time entries next year and is seriously considering the addition of a fourth car for the 2023 Indy 500.

“We’re definitely committed to running a third car,” Brown told RACER. “We’ve placed all the orders for all the equipment. So now we’re doing what you’d expect us to be doing, which is trying to figure out what our driver line-up looks like next year. We haven’t finalized that.

“So I’d hope to have something done [by] the first half of the season for maximum preparation. There’s some great drivers in IndyCar — lots of great drivers — with some that are available. So we’re just trying to figure out what’s our best three-car driver line-up. And then spoke today actually, about if we run a fourth car at the Indy 500, which we probably would. It’s a little early to make a definitive decision. But I’d say we’re leaning towards that.”

With the debut of AMSP’s three-car effort nearly a year away, Brown says the performance of the expanded program will dictate whether he confirms an extra Chevy-powered entry at the Speedway.

“I think we’ve got a little bit of time,” he said. “I want to see how the three cars play out first before making a decision on a fourth car at the 500.”