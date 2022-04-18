Nashville to make track changes for IndyCar's return

Responding to calls for improvements to the Nashville Grand Prix’s original configuration, the event promoters have announced a number of modifications to the Tennessean street course for its second edition due in August.

“During last year’s inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, the restarts occurred at the finish line in front of Nissan Stadium but now will move to the long straightaway as the field exits the Korean Veterans Bridge and toward Turn 9,” the organizers said. “It will be the same zone that was used for the start of each race last season and should provide cleaner restarts and more immediate passing opportunities.”

Among the other changes to the 2.2-mile circuit that weaves around the home for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, the promoters report the “Turn 11 apex being opened approximately six feet to not only increase the track width but provide better vision for drivers,” and “transition areas at both ends of the KVB Bridge being smoothed as much as possible to reduce the potential of the cars bottoming coming on and off the bridge.”

Adjustments also include “resurfacing at the Turn 5 apex to minimize the bump, track width into Turn 9 being reduced to 50 feet to accommodate additional suites in a primary viewing area,” and “additional gates being added to maximize track crossings at several locations.”

Changes are in store for the Fan Zone as well: “The Fan Zone also will get several enhancements highlighted by the relocation of the secondary music stage moving to the footprint closer to the river, heightened bar / gathering experiences, more food trucks, and more sponsor activation areas.”