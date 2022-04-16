Racing returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway in August

Grassroots racing will return to North Wilkesboro Speedway later this year as the track continues to undergo revitalization efforts.

XR Events will help produce the action billed as “Racetrack Revival.” Multiple series will compete throughout August and October. The races in August will be held on asphalt; October on dirt.

“As we begin the process of bringing North Wilkesboro Speedway back to life, this is a great opportunity for the historic short track to host grassroots racing and allow our team to learn more about what needs to be done before a grand re-opening in the future,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “Our vision is to revive this venue into a multi-use entertainment facility, but racing will always be the core product. We know fans and competitors will enjoy ‘kicking the tires’ alongside us with some live competition this year as we begin renovations.”

Classes for the asphalt events will be Super Late Models, Street Stocks, Pro Late Models, Limited Late Models, Open Wheel Modifieds, Late Model Stocks and Hornets.

Officials will pull up the asphalt after the Aug. events to run on dirt in Oct. It will be the track’s original dirt for those events.

The classes competing on dirt will be Super Late Models, 410 Sprint Cars, Big Block Modifieds, Street Stocks, Open Wheel Modifieds, 602 Crate Late Models, 604 Crate Late Models, Stock Cars and Hornets.

The track will then get a repave in 2023.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed the state budget in November, allocating $40 million to racetracks in the state – North Wilkesboro, Rockingham Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

North Wilkesboro received $18 million. The funds are to be used for infrastructure projects.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for competitors and short track race fans to experience North Wilkesboro Speedway one more time on the old asphalt and then on dirt as it first began,” said XR Events CEO Barry Braun. “We have a lot of work to do with sanctioning bodies and competitors to get ready for August, but we’re committed to producing an event that both fans and racers will remember for a lifetime.”