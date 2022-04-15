Inside the SCCA: Scott Rettich tribute

On episode 39 of “Inside the SCCA” we remember Scott Rettich, who died unexpectedly this week at the age of 37. He was a 7-time SCCA national champion and owner of Alliance Autosport. Alliance provides rental and car prep services for Spec Racer Ford and FE2 cars in the Great Lakes Division. Scott was one of those rare talents. One of the best to ever drive in the SCCA. He was also a great guy, a mentor and a coach to many. Alliance teammates Tora Bonnier, Amy Hollowell and Al Hostettler; along with friends Frank Schwartz and Steve Ray joined me to share stories about Scott and talk about his accomplishments and legacy.

Please join me and everyone at “Inside the SCCA” and the RacingWire Podcast Network in extending our condolences to Scott’s family and friends.

Listen below or click here.