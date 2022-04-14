Dreyer & Reinbold, JC Raceteknik confirm Nitro Rallycross program

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and JC Raceteknik have confirmed they will continue their partnership in the global Nitro Rallycross Series, fielding four FC1-X Group E cars. Last season, the two organizations competed in the Supercar class.

JC Raceteknik won the drivers’ championship of the FIA World Rallycross Championship last year and the European Rallycross drivers’ title in 2019. The Swedish-based group will allow DRR & JC Raceteknik to tackle the global championship that Nitro Rallycross offers, with six rounds in North America and four overseas.

Related Jenson Button to race in Nitro Rallycross

“We are thrilled to be partnering with (JC team owner) Joel Christoffersson and his entire team for our FC1-X program moving forward,” said Dennis Reinbold, DRR team owner. “Joel and his team are a perfect fit for our organization and goals within Nitro Rallycross, as we share the same vision, goals and objectives for our team and our growth within this new era of global Nitro Rallycross competition.”

“I’m very excited about the partnership with DRR, Group E, and the electric era that is coming to Nitro Rallycross,” said Christoffersson. “I feel we will have a very strong team together with DRR. We are aiming high and trying to reach the highest amount of success possible. I believe this will make Nitro Rallycross even more exciting with cars that are the same for every driver. It is up to the team and the driver to achieve the best results.”

In 2021, DRR and JC previously partnered to field two Supercars in the Nitro Rallycross Series. Additionally, the DRR organization fielded a combined five drivers, including Sage Karam, Lane Vacala, and Conner Martell in the 2021 Nitro Rallycross Series NRX NEXT division. Karam scored five wins and finishing second in the standings.

The 2022-23 Nitro Rallycross series kicks off at Lydden Hill Race Circuit in England on June 18-19, as part of its 10-round global calendar.