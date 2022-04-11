Two Pilot Challenge teams scrambling to make Laguna Seca after Sebring crash

Two IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge teams have been forced to find backup cars in order to participate at Laguna Seca after a heavy crash at Sebring.

Both chassis, the No. 3 JG Wentworth Racing Toyota Supra and the No. 77 Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai Elantra TCR, were damaged beyond repair after Kyle Marcelli collided with Mason Filippi at the high-speed Turn 9. Marcelli and Filippi were uninjured.

Bryan Herta Autosport will replace the No. 77 Elantra with an old Veloster chassis. The team will use Veloster at Laguna Seca and likely Mid-Ohio before a new Elantra N TCR, which was introduced across the full Bryan Herta Autosport stable this season, can be prepared.

Canadian-based JG Wentworth Racing, which is run in a partnership with Infinity Autosport, is currently working to source a new chassis and determine if the team is able to make the trek to California’s coastline for Laguna Seca. It’s unclear whether that new chassis will be another Toyota Supra or a different GT4-spec car.

Track action from Laguna Seca begins on April 29, leaving the team racing against the clock to make the race. Marcelli and Monk finished 12th at Daytona and are currently 24th in the Grand Sport championship standings.