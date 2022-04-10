Motorsports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 announced at Long Beach

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) announced its 2023 Induction Class Saturday during the “Stand 21 Racing Goes Safer” seminar at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The landmark 35th Motorsports Hall of Fame of America Induction Celebration presented by Toyota Racing, which will formally usher the Class of 2023’s nine members into the MSHFA, will be held in the Hall’s home at Daytona Beach, Florida, March 6-7, 2023.

The Class of 2023 includes the Father of the Corvette and Corvette racing Zora Arkus-Duntov (Sports Cars); longtime USAC official and safety pioneer Henry Banks (Historic); America’s most successful enduro racer, Dick Burleson (Motorcycles); air racing superstar Art Chester (Aviation); one of NASCAR’s most innovative crew chiefs, Ray Evernham (Stock Cars); early NASCAR fan favorite Fonty Flock (Historic); one of the NHRA’s 50 Greatest All-Time Drivers, Darrell Gwynn (Drag Racing); prolific land speed record-setter Ab Jenkins (Speed Records); and two men who revolutionized racetrack emergency services, saving countless lives and careers, Drs. Stephen Olvey and Terry Trammell (Open Wheel).

“Part of the reason we wanted to make the announcement at the Racing Goes Safer seminar is because several members of the Class of 2023 have played a major role in improving racing safety,” said MSHFA President George Levy. “Our thanks go to Stand 21’s Yves Morizot and the Racing Goes Safer Foundation for making that possible.”

Two of the inductees at the forefront of safety improvements are Drs. Olvey and Trammell.

“We are honored and thrilled to be included in the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America class of 2023,” Drs. Olvey and Trammell said jointly. “We want to thank the many who have supported us and those from whom we learned on our journey to make motorsports safer.”

