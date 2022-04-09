VIDEO: FCNA onboard at Daytona, with Samantha Tan

Ferrari Challenge

After last racing at Daytona International Speedway as part of the famous 24-hour race in 2020, Ferrari Challenge returns to the high banks for Ferrari Racing Days, for the first time with the 488 Challenge Evo. Let’s go for a lap with Ferrari Challenge driver Samantha Tan (Ferrari of Tampa Bay).

