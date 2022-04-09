VIDEO: FCNA onboard at Daytona, with Samantha Tan

After last racing at Daytona International Speedway as part of the famous 24-hour race in 2020, Ferrari Challenge returns to the high banks for Ferrari Racing Days, for the first time with the 488 Challenge Evo. Let’s go for a lap with Ferrari Challenge driver Samantha Tan (Ferrari of Tampa Bay).
Sports Cars 41m ago
SRO GT America returns to Sonoma April 15-17
After an action-packed two-race weekend at St. Pete, GT America Powered by AWS will make its way to Sonoma Raceway April 15-17. The (…)
IndyCar 1hr ago
Grosjean leads incident-filled Saturday IndyCar practice
Romain Grosjean topped a manic second NTT IndyCar Series practice session on the streets of Long Beach on Saturday morning, while Jimmie (…)
NASCAR 3hr ago
Shifting adds another Next Gen challenge at Martinsville
Another week, another curveball thrown to NASCAR Cup Series drivers adjusting to the Next Gen race car. “This new Next Gen car has (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Penske not feeling threatened by F1's American expansion
Roger Penske isn’t bothered by Formula 1’s ongoing expansion into the North American market. With the recent confirmation of F1’s (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Johnson gets go-ahead for Long Beach practice
Jimmie Johnson will drive the No. 48 Honda in morning practice after fracturing his hand in a crash on Friday. The Chip Ganassi Racing (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Alonso felt he had pole chance before crash
Fernando Alonso claimed after Australian Grand Prix qualifying that his Alpine A522 had the pace to take his first Formula 1 pole position (…)
International Racing 4hr ago
Evans outpaces Frijns and Vandoorne in Rome E-Prix race 1
Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans claimed victory on the streets of Rome for the second time in his ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (…)
Formula 1 9hr ago
Stroll hit with grid drop after Latifi shunt; Albon DQ’d
Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll has been hit with a three-place penalty for causing a collision with Williams driver Nicholas Latifi during (…)
