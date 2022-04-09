SRO TC America Sonoma season opener preview

The TC America powered by Skip Barber championship kicks off its 2022 season at Sonoma Raceway on April 15-17 with a 31 car field scheduled to race in the three classes of TCX, TC, and TCA.

After its debut last season the TCX class has seen growth over the winter with nine BMW M2 CS machines entered for Sonoma Raceway. 2021 champion Jacob Ruud will return to defend his title with Fast Track Racing. Ruud will be joined by teammates Olivia Askew, Garrett Adams and Mark Wilgus.

Series veteran Steve Streimer returns with HARD motorsports after securing second in the championship last season. Multi-race winner Stephen Cugliari is looking to contest the full season with Accelerating Performance.

Rigid Speed dabbled in the series last season and is back for 2022 with a two-car team for father and son Joseph & Lucas Catania. Former series champion Rooster Hall Racing has entered driver Colin Garrett.

The TC class will be a battle amongst Honda, BMW, Mini, Hyundai, and Mazda. 2021 championship runner-up Kevin Boehm will be acting as lead engineer for the whole Skip Barber team in addition to his driving duties. Joining him in the sister Honda Civic Type R TC will be Ken Fukuda.

Honda will also be represented by Mike LaMarra and Mat Pombo for LA Honda World Racing as well as Ruben Iglesias with VGRT Racing Team.

The formidable BMW M240iRs have one last go in TC with DRS/Garagistic bringing their colorful BMWs of Matthew Ibrahim and Kris Valdez to the grid.

Mazda will be represented by the FTG Racing Corksport Mazda3 of Joey Jordan.

Mini continues its TC attack with its aggressive Mini Cooper JCW Pro for TCA race winner Clay Williams.

Rounding out the TC field are the two GenRacer/Ricca Autosport Hyundai Veloster N machines piloted by race winner Jeff Ricca and Nicholas Barbato.

The TCA class brings together Honda, Hyundai, Subaru, and Mini.

Carter Fartuch — third in the 2021 championship — will be looking to earn the 2022 title in his new Skip Barber Honda Civic Si. Colin Harrison will return as his teammate in the sister car. LA Honda World Racing will feature Spencer Bucknum in his touring car racing debut. Series regular Sally McNulty joined VGRT last season and comes into 2022 with a new-to-her Honda Civic Si seeking podiums and race wins.

Bryan Herta Autosport w/ Curb Agajanian has helped raise Hyundai to a new level of performance by showcasing their N-Line of cars. The team will have a pair of Hyundai Elantra N-Line TCA cars for Tyler Delgado and Branyon Tiner.

Mini showed impressive speed with series rookie Christian Perocarpi last season. This year he’ll be paired with series veteran PJ Groenke who makes the manufacturer switch for the new season.

Rounding out the field will be series regulars TechSport Racing, having developed the new Subaru BRZ race car over the off-season. They’ll feature a three car squad with Gresham Wagner, Devin Anderson, and Shaoyi Che entered for Sonoma.