Johnson gets go-ahead for Long Beach practice

Jimmie Johnson will drive the No. 48 Honda in morning practice after fracturing his hand in a crash on Friday. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver will decide whether he can continue with the remainder of the weekend after the 45-minute outing is complete.

“I do have a fracture in my hand, and I’ve worked with my race team and we’ve created a nice carbon fiber splint to support the area that’s injured,” Johnson said in a video message. “IndyCar approved me to participate in this morning’s practice session. I feel very good about things now, and I’m willing to try practice, but I really won’t know until I’m out there in the practice session and feel the demands of the race car to know if I can go further and into the race.”