Johnson in doubt for Long Beach after practice crash

Jimmie Johnson’s participation in the remainder of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach has been called into question after he suffered an undefined injury to his right arm and hand in a Turn 6 impact during the 45-minute session.

Johnson’s car bottomed out over the inside kerb halfway during Friday afternoon’s opening practice session and skated across the track into the outside tire barrier.

“As you can see I’m a little banged up here and have a splint on,” Johnson said in an update. “I’m on my way to be further evaluated and don’t really have any clarity at this point.”

Speaking with RACER, a Chip Ganassi Racing representative said the team is exploring its options for a substitute driver if Johnson is not cleared to return to the No. 48 Honda.