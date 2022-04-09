FCNA VIDEO: Joe Rubbo goes in-depth on Daytona’s Turn 1

Ferrari Challenge driver Joe Rubbo (Ferrari of Long Island) shares offers us some insight into the tricky first corner at Daytona International Speedway in this weekend’s edition of “Know the Track.”
Watch below or click here.
