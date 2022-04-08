Elliott quickest in NASCAR practice at Martinsville

Chase Elliott was fastest overall in an uneventful practice Friday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway with a lap of 94.704 mph (19.995s).

Elliott, a former Martinsville winner, laid down the fastest lap from the second group of drivers, and also recorded a session-high lap count of 57. Each group had 20 minutes on track.

Kyle Busch, also from Group B, was second quickest overall at 94.539 mph. Bubba Wallace, from Group A, was third-fastest at 94.50 mph. Alex Bowman was fourth-fastest at 94.491 mph and Christopher Bell was fifth-fastest at 94.420 mph.

Bowman won the most recent race at Martinsville.

Kyle Larson was sixth-fastest at 94.420 mph, leaving William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric and Kurt Busch to round out the top 10.

Defending spring Martinsville winner Martin Truex Jr. was 21st fastest in practice. Truex’s best lap was 93.826 mph.

Larson was fastest in the best 10 consecutive lap average over Byron, Kyle Busch, Elliott, and Bowman.

There are 36 drivers – all chartered teams – entered in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400.