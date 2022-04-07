Al Autosport with JDC aiming for additional PC outings with Gidley

Al Autosport with JDC says it is working to have veteran sports car racer Memo Gidley alongside Alexander Korieba on a full-time basis in its No. 23 Duqueine D08 for the rest of the IMSA Prototype Challenge season.

Gidley earned pole position in his first outing for the team at the Daytona season opener. The Californian spent the entirety of his first stint holding off a fierce pack in slippery conditions, before passing the reins to Koreiba, who brought the car home in third place.

“After our performance with Memo and Alexander in Daytona, I don’t want to disrupt something good and would love to see what they can continue to do during the 2022 season” said team principal Alex Damalas. “Memo has already become such an integral part of the team. We all get along great and both Alexander and I have learned a lot from him.

“One of the positives to having such a prolonged gap in the season, is that we have time to work on securing partners in an effort to make this happen.”

The Daytona event served as Gidley’s first race back in IMSA prototype competition since 2014.

The IMSA Prototype Challenge races next at Mid-Ohio, May 13-15.