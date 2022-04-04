Kenseth, Foyt among new nominees on NASCAR Hall of Fame ballot

Former Cup Series champion Matt Kenseth and 1972 Daytona 500 winner A.J. Foyt are among the four new nominees on the ballot for the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

NASCAR announced the 15 nominees Monday for the Class of 2023, the first ballot in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 voting and induction process was cancelled and the 2021 class (featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr., Mike Stefanik and Red Farmer) was inducted this past January.

Kenseth won the Cup Series title in 2003. It was the last championship awarded in the Winston era and decided under a season long points format. Joining Kenseth on the Modern Era ballot is Tim Brewer, a two-time Cup Series champion.

Foyt, whose Daytona win was one of seven he earned at Cup level, and Sam Ard are new nominees to the Pioneer Ballot.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame voting process is split into two ballots with 10 nominees appearing on the Modern Era ballot and five on the Pioneer ballot. Two Hall of Fame inductees will be chosen from the Modern Era ballot and one from the Pioneer ballot to make up the Class of 2023.

On the Landmark Award ballot, which is an award given for outstanding contributions to the sport, there is one new name. NASCAR executive vice chair Lesa France Kennedy joins four others in consideration for the award.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame voting panel will meet and vote for the Class of 2023 and the Landmark Award on May 4.

Modern Era Ballot

Neil Bonnett won 18 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including consecutive Coca-Cola 600 victories

Tim Brewer, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief

Jeff Burton won 21 times in the NASCAR Cup Series including the Southern 500 and two Coca-Cola 600s

Carl Edwards, winner of 28 NASCAR Cup Series races and 2007 Xfinity Series champion

Harry Gant, winner of 18 NASCAR Cup Series races, including two Southern 500 victories

Harry Hyde, 1970 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief

Matt Kenseth, 2003 NASCAR Cup Series champion and winner of 39 Cup races

Larry Phillips, first five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion

Ricky Rudd, won 23 times in NASCAR Cup Series, including the 1997 Brickyard 400

Kirk Shelmerdine, four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief

Pioneer Ballot

Sam Ard, NASCAR Xfinity Series pioneer and two-time champion

AJ Foyt, won seven NASCAR Cup Series races including the 1972 Daytona 500

Banjo Matthews, built cars that won more than 250 NASCAR Cup Series races and three championships

Hershel McGriff, 1986 NASCAR West Series champion

Ralph Moody, two-time NASCAR Cup Series owner champion as mechanical genius of Holman-Moody

Landmark Award

Janet Guthrie, the first female to compete in a NASCAR Cup Series superspeedway race

Alvin Hawkins, NASCAR’s first flagman; established NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray Stadium with Bill France Sr.

Mike Helton, named third president of NASCAR in 2000; career included track operator roles at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway

Lesa France Kennedy, NASCAR Executive Vice Chair and one of the most influential women in sports

Dr. Joseph Mattioli, founder of Pocono Raceway