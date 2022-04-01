DwR finds a new video streaming home

Or, “Dinner with Racers ponders if fans will read the whole article following MotorTrend+ and YouTube announcement”

Continuing a cult following that has carried since its inception, the video series based off of the popular “Dinner with Racers” podcast has found a new home on the MotorTrend+ subscription streaming service, as well as MotorTrend’s YouTube channel. This leads to the inevitable query: how many fans will ask questions on social media without reading any further?

In a new agreement fostered between both entities and long-time partner Continental Tire, the docuseries will continue by housing both new and previous seasons via MotorTrend’s streaming and YouTube platforms. The first season of Dinner with Racers is available now on both MotorTrend+ as well as MotorTrend’s YouTube channel.

Beginning as a podcast in 2015, “Dinner with Racers” features co-hosts Ryan Eversley and Sean Heckman on a series of road trips, meeting up with motorsport industry figures “over dinner,” often driving to their hometowns to record a relaxed, away-from-the-track conversation. The podcast has always prided itself on a diversity of guests and motorsport disciplines, from four-wheels to two, pavement to dirt, and notable guests including Mario Andretti, Tony Stewart, Dario Franchitti, Mark Martin, as well as spotlighting behind-the-scenes personalities less known to fans, including Ryan Lewis.

Ryan Eversley is a sports car racing veteran, driving exclusively for Honda and Acura where he’s taken multiple IMSA and SRO wins, including a series championship. Sean Heckman is a long-time industry member with a reputation for unique and often bizarre motorsport content, as well as a television career well outside of the sport. Despite both of their strong foundations in IMSA, including spotlighting many IMSA personalities and driving a fan base, it is expected IMSA still won’t post this release.

In 2019, Dinner with Racers ventured from podcast to television, launching a video series by the same name. Rather than simply filming their podcast sessions, however, every episode takes a one-of-a-kind docuseries approach, ranging from biographies and travelogues to even full cartoon episodes.

Season one episodes range from a look at the lesser-known Jamaican racing scene, to the one-of-a-kind history of VIRginia International Raceway, a colorful look at infamous car-builder Smokey Yunick, and even an all-cartoon episode of stories told by the late Bobby Unser.

There’s also another episode from season one, but it won’t be on there.

Season Two, originally produced during the shutdown of 2020, will launch on MotorTrend+ in May, with YouTube availability in the weeks following. New seasons will then continue through the summer followed by their traditional winter release, with first airings appearing on MotorTrend+, followed by YouTube several weeks later.

So if you’ve read this far, to be clear… this will be on MotorTrend’s YouTube page if you’re willing to wait. Do you hear us, CANADA? AUSTRALIA?? Do you hear us, people who complain about free podcasts???

“It’s great to have found a new home with MotorTrend,” stated co-host Ryan Eversley. “Given the library of content that already exists within the family, our show is a natural fit for fans who love unique stories within motorsport. We’re now in our eighth year of this project, and it’s been made possible due to the incredible loyalty of our fans who’ve created an unmistakable value for Continental Tire and their investment. Continental has really gone above and beyond to help foster this relationship, and we’re all excited for our new home.”

Of course this new home couldn’t have been made possible without the mutual support of Continental Tire, who has been a long-time partner of both entities.

“When the opportunity presented itself to find a new home, we were happy to extend a hand,” said Travis Roffler, Director of Marketing for Continental Tire of the Americas. “MotorTrend already presents a strong roster of shows for automotive enthusiasts of all types, and we hope that the motorsport focus of Dinner with Racers will really resonate with this audience. The fan loyalty and response for our partnership with the show has continued to impress beyond anything we could have imagined, and we hope this will further grow the brand for everyone.”

“Great meeting, everyone!” remarked Sean Heckman.

Shows are immediately available via MotorTrend+, available in all app stores, as well as youtube.com/MotorTrendWatch

Again, it’s free on YouTube. It’s also available in Canada and Australia, and any other country with YouTube. We look forward to seeing who didn’t read this.