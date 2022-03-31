VIDEO: Chris Medland on F1 coming to Las Vegas

RACER’s Chris Medland reports from the launch of Formula 1’s newest race which is coming to Las Vegas in 2023.
Watch below or click here.
Formula 1’s new race in Las Vegas had to put American-based fans first, leading to its Saturday night slot, according to the sport’s (…)
Formula 1 has confirmed a third race in the United States from 2023, with a race set to take place along the iconic Las Vegas Strip on a (…)
NTT IndyCar Series president Jay Frye sounded like a proud father at the end of the three-day test on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s (…)
It took an extra day and a lot of patience as cold weather and rain made free running a challenge, but the NTT IndyCar Series and its (…)
If Charlie Kimball had his say on where he’d be found on IndyCar weekends, it would be inside the cockpit of a Dallara DW12. But with (…)
Harrison Burton is taking his lumps as a NASCAR Cup Series rookie. Burton felt he and Wood Brothers Racing came out of the gates strong (…)
Lime Rock Park will continue a cherished tradition on Memorial Day weekend when it hosts the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. The (…)
Join us for episode No.212 of the RACE INDUSTRY NOW tech and business webinar:”Sensors for Motorsport” by Elite Sensors. With Luke Lambart, (…)
Trans Am races stream live for free, no app required The Trans Am Series recently announced a new television package to air (…)
The best sounds to come from next week’s Acura Grand Prix at Long Beach won’t be produced by the headlining NTT IndyCar Series or (…)
