Mosack sets TA2 qualifying track record en route to pole at Road Atlanta

Practice and qualifying are in the books for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA2 class. In this morning’s practice session, 2020 champion Mike Skeen topped the speed charts in his No. 89 3Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang with a best time of 1m23.042s around the 2.54-mile road course.

Skeen was followed by teammate and 2021 champion Rafa Matos in the No. 88 3Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang with a lap time of 1m23.463s, with Connor Zilisch in third in his No. 57 Silver Hare Racing Camaro with a 1m23.652. Connor Mosack’s No. 28 High Point University Camaro and newcomer Sammy Smith’s SLR/M1 Racecars Camaro rounded out the top five with times of 1m23.837s and 1m24.103s, respectively.

In qualifying for the TA2 event, Connor Mosack laid down the fastest lap with a 1m22.373s, earning his second-consecutive Motul Pole Award of 2022 and setting the new Road Atlanta track qualifying record.

“The track had a lot of grip in it for qualifying and we all picked up a lot more than I thought,” said Mosack. “That’s the best our car has been all year; I couldn’t ask for anything better. Our guys worked hard to put our High Point University Mustang on the pole again, so hopefully we can turn that into a win this weekend.”

Mosack was followed by Mike Skeen with a 1m22.636s in second, and Connor Zilisch with a 1m22.704s in third. Rafa Matos was fourth with a 1m23.045s, and Brent Crews was fifth in his No. 70 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang with a lap time of 1m23.097s.

Full qualifying results can be found here.

The TA2 race will be contested on Saturday, March 26 at 12:50 p.m. ET. Free live coverage begins at 12:10 p.m. ET at youtube.com/TheTransAmSeries