Mecum Houston auction to feature eclectic 1,000-vehicle array

An eclectic selection of nearly 180 American classics, muscle cars, Corvettes, trucks, customs, motorcycles and replica movie cars from The Triple J Ranch Auto Collection will headline the estimated 1,000 vehicles expected to cross the auction block at Mecum Houston 2022 at Houston’s NRG Center, March 31-April 2.

Atop the “much interest” list are a pair of 1969 Pontiacs from the Triple J collection, the first a Trans Am with a 400 cu. in. V-8 engine and automatic transmission; the other is a GTO Judge with a matching 400 cu. in. Ram Air V-8 and a 4-speed manual transmission.

Also of interest, a trio of Ford Mustangs including a meticulously restored 1968 Fastback with a 427 cu. in. 780hp Crate engine and Tremec 5-speed manual transmission; a ’70 Boss 302 Fastback with a 302 V-8 and 4-speed manual transmission from the Triple J collection; and a ’70 Mach 1 Fastback with a 351 engine and 4-speed manual transmission.

See more highlights of the docket at VintageMotorsport.com.