America’s Chambers named to Jenner Racing W Series entry

W Series, the international single-seater championship for female drivers, has confirmed its driver line-up for the 2022 season, which will include American Chloe Chambers.

The 17-year-old from Hudson Valley, N.Y. — a Guinness World Record holder who recently starred on TV’s “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” — will compete for the newly formed Jenner Racing Team. Chambers will work alongside team principal Caitlyn Jenner — a former racing driver and Olympic champion — and teammate Jamie Chadwick, the two-time defending W Series champion.

Following pre-season tests at the Inde Motorsports Ranch in Arizona and at the Spanish Grand Prix circuit in Barcelona, Chambers was one of nine drivers selected by W Series Racing Director Dave Ryan to join the eight women who qualified automatically for season three by finishing in the top eight in the 2021 championship standings.

Chambers started racing karts at the age of eight and went on to win multiple national titles before making her US F4 Championship debut last year. She joins four other drivers – Tereza Babickova from Czeck Republic, (18), Emely De Heus of the Netherlands (19), Bianca Bustamante of the Phillipines (17) and Juju Noda of Japan (16) – who will make their W Series debuts this season, when W Series will stage support races at eight Formula 1 Grand Prix weekends, starting in Miami in May.

The 17 drivers confirmed for the 2022 W Series season are as follows:

Tereza Babickova, CZE, 18

Bianca Bustamante, PHI, 17

Jamie Chadwick, UK, 23

Chloe Chambers, USA, 17

Emely De Heus, NED, 19

Belén García, ESP, 22

Marta Garcia, ESP, 21

Jessica Hawkins, UK, 27

Emma Kimiläinen, FIN, 32

Nerea Martí, ESP, 20

Sarah Moore, UK, 28

Juju Noda, JPN, 16

Alice Powell, UK, 29

Abbi Pulling, UK, 18

Bruna Tomaselli, BRA, 24

Beitske Visser, NED, 26

Fabienne Wohlwend, LIE, 24

Highlighting W Series’ mission to create opportunities in the highest levels of motorsport for as many women as possible, the 18th and final slot on the 2022 grid is left open to give valuable racing experience to a pool of reserve drivers who have shown promise during previous W Series seasons and test events. The roster of 2022 reserve drivers will be announced in due course.