VIDEO: Texas recap with Pagenaud

Marshall Pruett

IndyCar

By March 20, 2022 6:48 PM

Simon Pagenaud joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett to break down the wild Texas IndyCar race where the Meyer Shank Racing driver finished eighth.

 

