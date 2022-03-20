Newgarden snatches last-gasp Texas win from McLaughlin

The XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway was taken in thrilling style as Josef Newgarden swept by Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin to win by 0.0669s. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson was third in the No. 8 Honda.

Penske’s Will Power was fourth in the No. 12 Chevy and CGR’s Scott Dixon took fifth as his teammate Jimmie Johnson recorded his best day in IndyCar with sixth in the No. 48 Honda. Crashes or mechanical issues took out nine drivers as the Bowtie dominated the day.

Check back shortly for a full race report.

RESULTS