Kicera victorious in TA2 at Charlotte Roval

Tyler Kicera battled until the last lap for a victory in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli TA2 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. While the start of the race seemed to be in Connor Mosack’s favor, Kicera took the lead just before halfway. A full-course caution close to the end of the race bunched up the field for one final restart leading to a competitive battle between Kicera and Mosack in the closing laps. Kicera was able to hold his lead through the last lap when the caution flag waved once again for an incident on the frontstretch. The event concluded with Kicera out front, trailed by Mosack, who earned his second-consecutive podium at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

After earning the Motul Pole Award in yesterday’s qualifying session, Mosack was off to a strong start in his No. 28 Nic Tailor/IFS-SLR/M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro. He led the first 22 laps of the 45 lap event before being challenged by Kicera’s No. 7 Liqui Moly/Turn 14 Distribution Camaro who passed Mosack for the lead.

Kicera led the field until lap 36 of 45 when a crash by Evan Slater’s No. 35 Cube 3 Architecture Mustang brought out the first full-course caution of the day. The field remained under yellow for cleanup until restarting on lap 43. Kicera maintained his lead on the restart but battled closely with Mosack in the remaining laps. Unfortunately, time ran out for Mosack and Kicera took the checkered flag in the second round of the TA2 season. Mosack and Kicera were followed by Adam Andretti, who earned a podium spot in his No. 86 3Dimensional Services Group Mustang, followed by 2018 and 2021 series champion Rafa Matos and Robert Noaker.

“I’ve got to thank my Stevens-Miller Racing guys so much — they built a great car,” said Kicera. “I also want to thank Liqui Moly and Turn 14 Distribution for getting me in this car. I knew we would be strong today; I just didn’t know what kind of long run pace we’d have. I just worked on Connor [Mosack] and managed to get by him on the front straight getting into Turn 1, and I just started driving away. It feels great to be back here. It’s been a while since I’ve been on the top step of the podium, and I’m super thrilled for everybody on our team.”

Following the event, Kicera was awarded the ChillOut Keep Cool Move of the Race for his pass for the lead, and Connor Zilisch in the No. 57 Silver Hare Racing Camaro was awarded the Omologato custom-branded Trans Am watch and earned the Young Gun Fast Lap Award for running the fastest lap of the race (1m21.967s). Doug Peterson in the No. 87 3Dimensional Services Group Mustang won the TA2 Masters award.

Today’s event will air on CBS Sports Network on Saturday, March 26 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Tomorrow’s TA event will be broadcast on the network on Friday, March 25 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

TA2 returns to the track next weekend at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

