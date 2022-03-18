WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring red flagged again for weather

The 1000 Miles of Sebring has been red flagged for a second time with just over an hour remaining in the race. This time the race has been stopped because of a thunderstorm approaching the circuit.

‘We are calling the red flag, not because of an incident, but because of the law,” said FIA WEC race director Eduardo Freitas over the team radio. “There is a thunderstorm approaching the circuit and the marshals need to be brought in to be protected.”

Like the earlier red flag for Jose Maria Lopez’s crash just before the halfway mark, the race clock continues to run during the stoppage.

As it stands, the No. 36 Alpine Elf Team A480 leads Le Mans Hypercar with the No. 8 Toyota second and the Glickenhaus third.

LMP2 is led by the No. 23 United ORECA, with the No. 31 and No. 41 07 Gibsons completing the top three.

Michael Christensen in the No. 92 Porsche holds onto the top spot in GTE Pro with the No. 64 Corvette second and No. 91 Porsche third.

Aston Martin leads GTE Am 1-2 with the Northwest AMR Vantage still holding the lead ahead of the the No. 33 TF Sport car. The No. 56 Team Project 1 Porsche is third after a bold move by Marco Sorensen in the TF Vantage at Turn 15 just before the red flag was called.

Freitas has announced that the race will resume under safety car at 19:15 local time.

UPDATE

Another weather-related red flag has flown after just a few laps behind the safety car. A restart for the final minutes of the race is yet to be announced.